ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

ASGN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.01. 1,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,023. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASGN by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ASGN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

