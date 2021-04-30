ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASM International has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $305.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $323.97.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

