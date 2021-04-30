Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $21.04 Million Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $21,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

