Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $16 Million Investment in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 716,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

TVTY stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The company had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

