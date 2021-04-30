Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 177,045 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 177,045 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Best Buy worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,203,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $112.69. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.