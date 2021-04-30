Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the March 31st total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Astrotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.78.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

