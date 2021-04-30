Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

NYSE ATKR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. 20,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

