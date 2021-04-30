Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

