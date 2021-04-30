Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $39.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $44,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

