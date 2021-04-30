Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 107 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.00. 55,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271,572. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $325.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

