Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Macquarie from $263.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.47.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock opened at $228.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.21. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $146.06 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.03, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.