ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ATN International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of ATN International stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $45.44. 1,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. ATN International has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $722.41 million, a PE ratio of -227.40 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

