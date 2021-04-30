Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEXAY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Atos to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $13.75 on Friday. Atos has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

