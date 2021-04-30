AtriCure’s (ATRC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

ATRC opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

