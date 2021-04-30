ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.88

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.88 and traded as high as C$30.02. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$29.78, with a volume of 134,740 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$356.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total value of C$763,567.88.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

