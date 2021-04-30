Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $3.68 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,606 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Microsoft by 27.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,698 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 108,612 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 270.0% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

