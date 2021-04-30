Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. SEB Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

ALV stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 24.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 23.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 19.7% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 138,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 41.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

