Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $124.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $102.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $107.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

