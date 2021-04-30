AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist Securities

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AN. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.22.
NYSE:AN opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 40,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $4,211,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,995 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,459. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
