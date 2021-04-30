AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist Securities

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AN. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.22.

NYSE:AN opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 40,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $4,211,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,995 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,459. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

