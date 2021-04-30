AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $191.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.49 and a 200 day moving average of $170.10. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

