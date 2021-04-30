Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $215.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,454. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

