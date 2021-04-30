Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 543,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,779. Avient has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.

Get Avient alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.