Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVT has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.