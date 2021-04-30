Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.50. Aware shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 56,498 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 130.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aware by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aware by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 340,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aware by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

