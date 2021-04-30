Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

AXTA stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 279,853 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,171,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

