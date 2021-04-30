Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $47.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 180,331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

