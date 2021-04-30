Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $108,691.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.42 or 0.00769247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00094867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.65 or 0.07559410 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

