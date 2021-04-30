Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

NYSE AX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.