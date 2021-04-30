Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axos Financial by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 412,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

