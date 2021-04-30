B. Riley Begins Coverage on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.88) EPS.
SAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jonestrading restated a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.
SAVA stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
