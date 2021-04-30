B. Riley Begins Coverage on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.88) EPS.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jonestrading restated a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.60.

SAVA stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

