B. Riley Raises Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $56.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. Transcat has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $376.10 million, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

