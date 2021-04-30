Baader Bank Analysts Give Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) a €78.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FIE has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of FRA:FIE traded down €3.25 ($3.82) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €64.05 ($75.35). 211,103 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.24. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.