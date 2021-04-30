Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 387.40 ($5.06).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 289 ($3.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,397. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 262.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 264.78.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

