Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.97.

BKR opened at $20.54 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

