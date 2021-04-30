Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.97.

NYSE BKR opened at $20.54 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

