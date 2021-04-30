Baker Steel Resources Trust (LON:BSRT) Insider Purchases £32,200 in Stock

Baker Steel Resources Trust (LON:BSRT) insider David Staples acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £32,200 ($42,069.51).

Shares of Baker Steel Resources Trust stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.18) on Friday. Baker Steel Resources Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 49.25 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.86.

About Baker Steel Resources Trust

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

