Baker Steel Resources Trust (LON:BSRT) Insider Purchases £32,200 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Baker Steel Resources Trust (LON:BSRT) insider David Staples acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £32,200 ($42,069.51).

Shares of Baker Steel Resources Trust stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.18) on Friday. Baker Steel Resources Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 49.25 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.86.

About Baker Steel Resources Trust

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Steel Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Steel Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit