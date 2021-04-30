Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a $40.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

