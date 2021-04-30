Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.40 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.04 ($3.57).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

