Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Up to $6.91

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.15. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 24,059 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

