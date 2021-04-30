Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of SAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.86.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63,218 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 84,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

