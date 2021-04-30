Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 34504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 664,831 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco Santander by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Santander by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 610,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
