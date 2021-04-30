Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 34504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAN. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,661,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,866,000 after purchasing an additional 664,831 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco Santander by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Santander by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 610,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

