Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -121.68 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bandwidth by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.