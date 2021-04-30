Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.57

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $10.18. Bank of China shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 113,197 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

