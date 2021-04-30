Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will announce earnings per share of $1.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.62. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $95.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

