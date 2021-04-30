Bank of Stockton Cuts Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.21. 183,513 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

