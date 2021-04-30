Bank of Stockton Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $5,679,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 692,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. 8,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

