Bank of Stockton Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $196.44. 17,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,340. The company has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $208.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

