Bank of Stockton Sells 7,057 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.58. The company had a trading volume of 65,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

