Bank of Stockton Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.46. The stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $176.63.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.