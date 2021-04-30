Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%.

BSVN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683. The company has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

